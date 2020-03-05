Freedom Boat Club offers free boat rides at 3 locations in March

Freedom Boat Club will be offering free boat rides during the company’s Boating Experience Days at its three First Coast locations in March.

The free events will be held in the Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach and St. Augustine locations. Each event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include free boat rides from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

All events are a way for everyone to experience freedom on the water in person and learn the benefits of membership.

The first event in March will take place on Saturday, March 14 at the Jacksonville Beach location at Beach Marine. Visitors can tour the dock, check out the boats and meet the staff. They can also explore the 70-foot houseboat which serves as the office. Beach Marine is located at 2315 Beach Blvd. RSVP to Bill Edinger at bedinger@freedomboatclub.com or call (904) 746-0018.

On Sunday, March 15, the Jacksonville Freedom Boat Club at Julington Creek Marina will be hosting the Boating Experience Day. Everyone is invited to come and check out this location and take a free boat ride from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Julington Creek Marina is at 12807 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. RSVP to Mark Vickers at mark.vickers@freedomboatclub.com or (904) 351-6132.

The final event in March will be on Saturday, March 21 at the Freedom Boat Club location in St. Augustine. The public can visit the docks at Camachee Cove Yacht Harbor at 3036-A Harbor Dr. and take a free boat ride between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. RSVP to Bill Edinger at bedinger@freedomboatclub.com or call (904) 746-0018.

Visit jaxfreedom.com to learn more.