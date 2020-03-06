Clay County interim superintendent files to run for permenant post

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The interim Clay County superintendent made one thing clear Friday — he wants to keep the job he has.

David Broskie on Friday became the sixth candidate to enter the race to become the next superintendent for Clay County schools.

Broskie, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, took the interim job Monday, taking the place of Addison Davis, who was recently hired as the superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools.

Davis is still listed as an active candidate but is expected to drop out. Even with Davis out of the running, it’s still a crowded field.

Former Clay County superintendent Charlie Van Zant is the biggest name of the five remaining candidates. He’s also raised the most money, racking up more than $90,000 since he entered the race late last year, according to the Clay Supervisor of Elections website.

Aaron Smith, Melanie Wright and Melanie Walls are also in the running to lead the school district of 37,000 students.

The election will be held Nov. 3.