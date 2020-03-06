Deputies: Jacksonville man arrested after stolen gun found in SUV

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A Jacksonville man faces a list of criminal charges after marijuana and a stolen handgun were found inside his sport-utility vehicle in Ponte Vedra Beach, authorities said.

It was about 8:20 a.m. Thursday when a deputy approached the man in a parking lot off A1A North after noticing his Ford Escape had an illegal license plate, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Gamble, 35, admitted his driver’s license was suspended and told the deputy he had some marijuana on him, according to his arrest report. He also was wanted on a New Jersey warrant for traffic infractions.

The deputy found a marijuana grinder and two glass pipes during a search of the SUV, and a black 9mm handgun was located underneath the driver’s seat, the report stated.

Gamble said he bought the gun for $275 and did not believe it was stolen, according to the report, but the deputy noted in the report that the weapon was reported stolen out of Jacksonville.

Gamble was booked on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession, paraphernalia possession, failure to register a motor vehicle and attaching an unassigned license plate.

He was released from the St. Johns County jail Friday after posting $4,400 bond.