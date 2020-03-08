Deputies: 'Block party’ in Hawthorne ends in shooting

HAWTHORNE, Fla. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office was called about 11 p.m. Saturday to the area of 225th Way in Hawthorne in regards to a noise complaint.

Deputies arrived on scene to find a “block party-style celebration" occurring with several hundred people in the area.

At 12:25 a.m., deputies reported hearing multiple gunshots and located one adult male with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional deputies responded to secure the area and eventually the SWAT team responded to assist with securing the crime scene and searching for other wounded victims.

No other victims were located on scene, however, one juvenile male arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and had to undergo surgery, deputies said.

There are no identified suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Combined Communications Center at 352-955-1818 or Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.