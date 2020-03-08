Jacksonville event celebrates International Women’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – WeaveTales co-hosted an event on International Women’s Day to bring together women in Jacksonville and promote diversity.

The event took place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Levant Grill and Hookah Lounge on Southside Boulevard.

During the event, a panel of women shared their stores. Many of them were refugees who have overcome adversity.

The event also empowered women to meet each other throughout networking. Attendees were encouraged to bring their business cards and flyers to promote their work.

WeaveTales is a nonprofit organization based in Jacksonville that collects and shares stories of refugees around the world.

The Florida Immigrant Coalition, Arab American Institute, Istanbul Cultural Center in Jacksonville and We Are All America also took part in the event.