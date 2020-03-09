Balloon releases in Atlantic Beach would cost violators up to $1,250 under ordinance

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Atlantic Beach commissioners are voting on a measure that will add additional fines to people who are cited for balloon releases. If passed, violators could be on the hook for up to $1250 with fines due to the state and city.

Florida law from 1989, states it’s illegal for any person, firm, or corporation to intentionally release, organize the release within 24 hours of 10 or more balloons. There are exceptions such as by the government, scientific or meteorological purposes; hot air balloons; or balloons that are biodegradable.

Any person who violates the law will have to pay $250 fine. For violators caught in Atlantic Beach, they’d also be on the hook for $250 per balloon up to a maximum of $1,000 due to the city.

The vote happens at a meeting today at 6:30 p.m. An ordinance passed in a partial vote in February.

Supporters of the ban say the balloons can kill animals and cause pollution. Researchers report collecting balloons 7-nautical-miles offshore Fernandina Beach in February. According to researchers, balloons are a common type of marine debris that can be mistaken for food by sea turtles and birds, and if eaten, can lead to internal injury, starvation or death.

Some people say the infractions would be difficult to enforce and suggested that organizations like Beaches Go Green help educate the public.

Atlantic Beach city commissioners first introduced the proposed ordinance in January, using Fernandina Beach as an example. Last year, Fernandina Beach passed a similar ordinance banning the intentional release of helium balloons.

Neptune and Jacksonville Beaches are also said to be considering banning balloon and lantern releases.