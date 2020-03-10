St. Johns County School District postpones choir trip to Italy

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Concerns over the spread of coronavirus have led the St. Johns County School District to postpone a summer choir trip to Rome.

The St. Johns County Center for the Arts Chamber Singers (SJCCA), which is made up of St. Augustine High School students, were scheduled to perform at The Rome International Choral Festival in June.

But the group is pushing back its visit in response to a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is discouraging nonessential travel to several countries including Italy.

In a news release, SJCAA Director Jeff Dodd announced Superintendent Tim Forson is postponing the trip, citing concerns for the “health, safety and well-being of our students, staff and chaperones.”

As a result, the invitation to perform is being extended to June 2021, Dodd said in the release.

The announcement comes a day after Italian officials imposed a nationwide lockdown in hopes of containing the spread of the virus as the country grapples with more than 9,000 cases of the virus.

The CDC has identified four countries – China, Iran, Italy, South Korea – as having a higher risk of transmission of coronavirus and asks that travelers self-quarantine for 14 days after their return.