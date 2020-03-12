Mayor Curry: No confirmed COVID-19 cases in Duval, no school closures planned

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Thursday afternoon said there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Duval County and announced city employees have been advised to limit non-essential travel, especially to countries like South Korea, China, Iran and most of Europe.

Curry also said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department had made changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which included adding screening questions at the 911 call center to better identify potential cases and issuing additional protective equipment to first responders who might come in contact with potential patients. He also said the city is working with homeless centers in order to craft a plan to protect at-risk groups.

“These are good steps and the right steps to take, but it’s going to take more than that to stop this virus. It’s going to take changes in our personal behavior from all of us to reduce and prevent the spread,” Curry said.

One of those changes included Curry’s recommendation is that residents should stop shaking hands. He also echoed widely shared Health Department recommendations like washing hands frequently, staying home while sick, and refraining from touching your face.

What Curry didn’t do, however, was announce any major city or school closures or event cancellations.

“At this moment in time, schools will go back as scheduled but that could change,” Curry said. “As the Health Department shares information with me, I will share it with you.”

Curry said he and his staff will evaluate upcoming events and make decisions in the coming days.

Curry also provided an update on the four members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department who attended a recent Emergency Medical Service conference in Tampa linked to one coronavirus patient. He said they have been cleared to return to duty on Friday.

People in 14 Florida counties, including Nassau and St. Johns counties, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. That includes 31 Florida residents and three non-residents. Two elderly Florida residents with underlying health conditions died last week after contracting the virus.