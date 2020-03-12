4 JFRD members were at Tampa conference connected to COVID-19 patient

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department attended a recent Emergency Medical Service conference in Tampa that has been linked to one coronavirus patient, according to a city spokeswoman.

A 70-year-old Broward County man who attended the conference later tested positive for COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said.

The four JFRD members who attended the Tampa conference returned home seven days ago and are in voluntary self-quarantine, the city spokeswoman said. None have shown symptoms so far.

News4Jax is expected to learn more from the JFRD chief later today.

The Broward County patient is one of six new Florida cases announced overnight, bringing the total of cases in Florida to 29, with an additional five Florida residents being treated out of state. Three of the 29 cases in Florida are not Florida residents, including one man in St. Johns County who came to the state from New York to attend Bike Week in Daytona Beach.

He is currently in isolation at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine. The hospital said those who came in contact with the patient have identified and notified.

“We are working very closely with the local and state departments of health as well as the CDC to assure that we take all appropriate precautions. Flagler Health has been proactively preparing for COVID-19 for many weeks and we are confident in our ability to effectively care for all our patients while maintaining a safe environment,” the hospital posted on its Facebook page.

Bike Week continues through Sunday. There’s no word on exactly which Bike Week events the man attended or how many people he came into contact with in Volusia County, where the state has identified two other positive cases. The Health Department is advising anyone who went to Bike Week and is experiencing symptoms to call their county health department or doctor and self-isolate for 14 days.