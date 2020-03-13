Walt Disney World Resort closing amid COVID-19 pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney World Resort, including its theme parks and Disney Springs, announced Thursday that it will temporarily close to guests on Sunday, according to a statement from a spokesperson.

“We are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month,” the statement read.

Disney Cruise Line said it will suspend new departures beginning Saturday, also through the end of the month.

The hotels, according to the statement, at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes will also remain open.