Patient at Orange Park Medical Center tests positive for COVID-19

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – As the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus continues to rise in the state of Florida, a spokesperson confirmed to News4Jax on Saturday that a patient at Orange Park Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement from the spokesperson read in part:

“This week, we were notified by the Health Department that we had a patient in our facility who tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was in isolation at that time."

THE LATEST: Coronavirus Special Section

The spokesperson said the patient remained in isolation on Saturday.

The spokesperson said the hospital began screening visitors and patients at hospital entrances out of an abundance of caution. Visitor restrictions were implemented, including two visitors per patient and no children under 12 years old.

Earlier in the week, the Florida Department of Health said a 57-year-old man in Clay County and an 83-year-old man in Duval County both tested positive for the virus.

Sources confirmed to News4Jax that the Duval County man was staying at a senior living facility on Jacksonville’s Southside. He was sent to Memorial Hospital and isolated to receive treatment.