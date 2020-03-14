Publix stores to close early amid coronavirus pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix has announced it will close stores earlier each night to better serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a social media post.

Beginning Saturday, all Publix locations will close at 8 p.m. until further notice.

The grocery store chain said the extra hours will give teams time to conduct additional sanitation and restock product.

To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product... Posted by Publix on Friday, March 13, 2020

Retailers such as Walmart, Publix, Walgreens and CVS are dealing with shortages and are trying to re-stock as soon as possible to keep up with demand.

At the Publix store at that corner of University and St. Augustine, water supplies of water and toilet paper have been running low. An employee said there was a line of people waiting to get in before the store opened at 7 a.m.