More than 450 Duval County school employees are reporting the need to self-isolate, according to the district

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 450 Duval County school employees are reporting the need to self-isolate, according to the Duval County School District.

This comes after school officials sent out a survey to school employees asking where they traveled over spring break.

The district announced last week any students, teachers or staff returning from foreign travel to any country or anyone who returns from a cruise, anywhere, must self-isolate for 14 days.

The school district announced Friday plans to extend spring break another week, with students returning to school on March 23rd.

The district said in an email to teachers they made the decision, in part, to allow the local community to begin implementation of the revised guidance about travel restrictions.

It’s still unclear the number of Duval County students who will need to self-isolate due to possible exposure to the Coronavirus.

Duval County Public Schools is requesting parents and guardians to call the school if people in their household have traveled to areas that the CDC has deemed to be high-risk; which includes China, Iran, South Korea, Europe, the United Kingdom and Ireland.