The Fresh Market: 1st hour of business dedicated to senior, most at risk customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fresh Market announced the first hour of business, Monday through Friday, will be designated for the shopping needs of senior customers, and those who are most at risk to COVID-19.

The company released a statement on Tuesday that the stores will remain stocked and clean.

“Despite the uncertainty of this unfolding situation related to coronavirus containment efforts, The Fresh Market is committed to remaining open and well-stocked, while maintaining the highest standards of store cleanliness and safety for our guests and team members.”

