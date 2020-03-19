4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Florida; state total now 390

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported four new cases of the new coronavirus in Northeast Florida late Thursday morning, bringing the total number of known cases in the area to 34.

One new case of COVID-19 reported in Duval County and three new cases reported in Alachua County.

That brings the total to 15 positive cases in Duval County, 10 cases in Alachua County, four each in Clay and St. Johns counties and one in Nassau County. (A Charlton County resident diagnosed with the disease is being treated in Camden County just across the Florida-Georgia border.)

As of Thursday afternoon, there are now 390 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida, including 360 Florida residents and 60 non-residents, according to the state database.

Eight people have died statewide from the virus, the latest person being a Clay County patient whose death was reported Wednesday afternoon.

Of the 390 state cases, 112 are believed to be connected to travel, 61 had contact with a confirmed case, 77 had travel and contract with a confirmed case and 140 are still under investigation.

In Duval County, 12 men and three women have tested positive for COVID-19 out of a total of 96 people tested, according to the Health Department. At least four, with a presumptive fifth possible, of the 15 positive tests in Jacksonville have been connected to an assisted living on the Southside.

There are still 24 pending tests in Duval County. Clay County (6), Nassau (1), St. Johns (33) and Alachua (34) counties also have tests pending.

The number of people tested in Jacksonville is expected to increase soon as the city continues to increase drive-thru testing.

Beginning on Friday, Jacksonville will expand access to mobile testing for COVID-19, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday morning.

Speaking at City Hall on Thursday, the mayor said the testing site is set to open at 11 a.m. Friday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, and it will remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week while supplies last.

Testing will be offered on an appointment-only basis to people with symptoms who are screened ahead of time by Telescope Health, Curry said. People will be required to bring their driver’s license, a pen and a doctor’s referral.