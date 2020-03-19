Assisted living facility on Southside reports 5th presumptive coronavirus case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents at Camellia at Deerwood got an email Thursday morning informing them that another person living at the assisted living facility had a presumed positive diagnosis of COVID-19. The facility that houses seniors already had the very first case of the new coronavirus discovered in Duval County and reported its fourth positive test Wednesday.

“At this time, we have received confirmation from the Florida Department of Health that another one of our independent living residents has a presumed positive diagnosis of COVID-19,” the email from Senior Executive Director Renea McGrath to residents and family members Thursday morning states. “To our knowledge there is only one other resident with a pending test.”

The notice of a presumed fifth positive comes nearly a week after the facility confirmed the first case, an 83-year-old resident.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Health, there were 14 COVID-19 cases in Duval County -- 12 men and two women with an average age of nearly 63 years old.

“Our daily monitoring goes beyond simply observing and screening,” the email said. “Our monitoring also includes taking the temperatures of each of our residents daily (at least once per day for independent living residents and at least twice per day for assisted living and memory care residents).”

Patricia, who is using another name to protect her privacy, sent the News4Jax I-TEAM a previous email sent Tuesday by management at Camellia at Deerwood. Her mother lives at the facility.

“It’s terrifying. It’s terrifying. If anything were to happen, she is up there alone. We can’t get in to visit. It’s not that she knows how to do FaceTime, so I can’t even see her,” Patricia said. “You can’t imagine how afraid I am.”

Patricia said she can’t help but see what’s happening at Camellia at Deerwood in the context of Life Care Center in Washington state. That nursing home has been referred to as the United States epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak after more than a dozen residents there died from the virus.

“She’s terrified. I’m terrified. We all know Washington state hanging over us,” Patricia said. “The fact that that could happen and snowball. We went from 1, 2 to 4. It’s unfathomable.”

In the letter sent out Tuesday to residents and families, the senior executive director said one individual is a resident of the independent living side and the other is a resident of assisted living.

“The Florida Department of Health (DOH) and the Agency for Healthcare Administration (ACHA) remain closely involved in addition to the medical professionals. At this time there are no remaining pending tests for residents,” said McGrath.

The I-TEAM reached out to the ACHA, which said to get the information from the Florida Department of Health as the lead health organization for the coronavirus in the state.

According to Camellia at Deerwood, the first two people diagnosed at the facility were quarantined in the hospital in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

McGrath said the facility changed how it does laundry and how it delivers mail. Already, the assisted living facility is restricting visitors’ access to only include essential individuals that have been screened and had their temperature checked. They say they are also isolating any people who had direct contact with the residents who tested positive for the virus.

Other families are concerned, too, about the spread of COVID-19 in a facility full of vulnerable seniors.

Virginia Lesperance said her 75-year-old mother lives at Camellia at Deerwood. She talked to the I-TEAM Monday after learning of the second person diagnosed with COVID-19 at the facility.

She said she is confident that the people at Camellia at Deerwood are equipped to best take care of her mother, but wants to know if all the residents can be tested for the virus.

“I am trying to be optimistic. As long as my mom is in good spirits, and as long as I can talk to her and check on her, then I know it’s going to be OK. But I do worry about it becoming worse,” Lesperance said.