Jacksonville to open test site at Prime Osborn Convention Center on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Beginning on Friday, the city of Jacksonville will expand access to mobile testing for COVID-19, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday morning.

Speaking at City Hall, the mayor said the testing site is set to open at 11 a.m. Friday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, and it will remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week while supplies last.

Testing will be offered on an appointment-only basis to people with symptoms who are screened by Telescope Health, Curry said. People will be required to bring their driver’s license, a pen and a doctor’s referral.

Those who get tested must stay in their vehicles during testing with the windows rolled up. There will be no bathrooms available, so people are asked to plan accordingly.

The mayor said test results should be completed within 3-5 days, so it is recommended that those who get tested self-isolate at home until they receive their results.

The testing site will be separate from the one being set up at TIAA Bank Field, which is anticipated to open on Saturday. The city has asked that people do not show up to that site ahead of time.