Publix announces senior shopping hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

File photo (AP Photo/Scott Iskowitz)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, 7 – 8 a.m., as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over, the company announced on Thursday.

The change in hours will begin Tuesday, March 24, and continue until further notice.

Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve our senior population.

According to the CDC, individuals over the age of 65 are at increased risk of complications from the coronavirus.

Publix is offering these expanded hours to better support our elder community.

