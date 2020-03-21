Online instruction set to begin March 30 for St. Johns County students

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, St. Johns County Superintendent Tim Forson made the decision to close all campuses in the St. Johns County School District effective immediately, according to a letter sent to parents on Saturday.

The state had already ordered all public schools to remain closed to students through at least April 15. Forson said parents my contact teachers by email, or schools by email or phone.

All district employees are being asked to stay home with the exception of 12 month personnel. Teachers and staff will receive direct communication from the principal or supervisor on or before Monday with plans for the upcoming week.

Forson said online learning and instruction is scheduled to begin on March 30. He said the district will be assisting schools as they prepare for online learning platforms in the weeks ahead.

“Our goal is for parents to have a clear picture of what instruction and online learning will look like for their child and how we will work together so every student meets success,” Forson said in his note.

School administrators were expected to share additional information with parents in the coming week.