St. Johns County coronavirus status and impact

St. Johns County commissioners voted Tuesday afternoon to declare a state of emergency, giving the county emergency powers to deal with the health crisis.

St. Augustine currently has three people who tested positive to coronavirus:

A 49-year-old St. Johns County man. He is isolated and will continue to remain so until cleared by public health officials.

A 64-year-old St. Johns County woman. She is isolated and will continue to remain so until cleared by public health officials.

63-year-old New York man who was headed to Bike Week in Daytona Beach when he felt ill, went to Flagler Hospital and tested positive. He will remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

Flagler Hospital is open but visitation is limited to one person 18 and above per patient and limited to 7-11 am and 4-8 p.m.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center is activated at Level II and the EOC Citizens Information Line will also be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Residents with questions and concerns can call 904-824-5550.

After Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ordered that all bars and nightclubs in Florida close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and not reopen for 30 days, St. Augustine City Manager John Regan expanded on that, banning on-premises alcohol sales at all restaurants for 30 days. Restaurants in the city can remain open but limited to 50% capacity.

Gatherings in the city are limited to 10 or less, effective immediately.

City and county parks remain open, but visitors center is closed except for the bathrooms. St. Augustine is suspending its iconic trollies for 15 days. Parking meter enforcement will be suspended.

National Park Service temporarily suspended visitor service operations at Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments. Park visitor facilities, programming and visitor services are closed.

The county had already closed most of its facilities and programs to the public through March 29. This includes:

• All St. Johns County libraries and the library bookmobile • All recreational facilities, recreational programming, recreational events, and all permitted events, including organized youth and adult sports, on St. Johns County property • The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop and all permitted events on associated county property, including the parking lot, volleyball courts and the pier pavilion. • All events scheduled to occur at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds • All events scheduled to occur at the St. Johns County Agriculture Center • All events scheduled to occur at the St. Johns Golf Club • The St. Johns County Pet Center • All St. Johns County recycling and community collection events • All St. Johns County Fire Rescue community programming.

The St. Johns Golf Club, St. Johns County’s beaches, parks, open green spaces and trails remain open. In addition, Veterans Services, the Permit Center, Health and Human Services, Utilities Services, and all other County business services remain open to the public and operational, although people are asked to follow the CDC guidance by limiting gatherings to no more than IO persons and distance themselves from other parties by 6 feet.

The city of St. Augustine has canceled free park and ride shuttle services through April 1.

The St. Johns County Tax Collector began offering face masks and gloves to customers and staff, sanitizing chairs, doors, handles and more to help keep the community safe and encouraged anyone who feels sick to stay home. And, in case you didn’t hear, the state has extended driver’s licenses and identification cards with expiration dates of March 16-April 15, 2020, for 30 days.

As the Florida Supreme Court has suspended all criminal and civil jury through March 30, anyone summoned through March 30 is excused. Due to the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), the Florida Supreme Court has suspended all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings and criminal and civil jury trials through Friday, March 27, 2020.

Those who have been summoned for jury duty through March 30 are hereby excused and do not need to report. The courthouse remains open for all other services, many of which may be performed online at https://stjohnsclerk.com.

St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum will be closed through March 29. They will reassess the situation before opening on March 30th.

Council on Aging Senior Centers will be closed through April 7. Meals on Wheels service will continue.

St. Johns County’s garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection schedule will not change due to any COVID-19 related closures. All collections will continue as scheduled on standard collection days. The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will remain open during standard business hours. For more information, please call 904.827.6980.

Schools closed through (at least) March 27

With the encouragement of the state, St. Johns County schools added a second week of spring break and are currently scheduled to reopen on March 30, although the district is exploring offering online education in case the closure for about 43,000 students needs to be extended.

Middle and high schools currently use Schoology as an online communication platform. They hope to utilize this more if the shutdown remains.

For elementary schools, the district is looking at hybrid solutions featuring online learning and packets to help younger students stay engaged while focusing on reading development and math context and skills.

St. Johns County School District Meal Service: Follow link for more information and locations where meals can be picked up.

All classes will be online for two weeks beginning March 23, after the college’s regularly scheduled spring break. Historic Tours of Flagler College have been canceled until further notice.

St. Johns River State College is on spring break. All faculty and staff will report to campus on March 23 and all classes will start on March 25 as online classes. All courses will remain online through at least April 12.

Events canceled/changed

In response to health concerns, St. Johns County posed all public events scheduled at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall through April 1, including:

March 18 – Graham Nash at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 19 – Casting Crowns at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 19 – The Expendables at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 20 – Justin Moore & Tracy Lawrence at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 20 – Steve Hackett at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 21 – Saturday Farmers Market at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 22 – S. Augustine Spring Record Fair and Blue October at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 22 – Graham Nash at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 24 – Tuesday Night Market at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 24 – The Music of Cream at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 25 – Against Me! at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 25 – Bruce Hornsby at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 26 – Stephen Lynch at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 27 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 28 – Saturday Farmers Market and Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 28 – Pablo Cruise at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

April 1 – Jimmie Vaughan at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Business changes

Many businesses are closing, minimizing hours or, in the case of restaurants, closing their dining rooms and offering only take-out or delivery service. Check with the individual business before visiting.

As mentioned, all bars will be closed for 30 days. Restaurants what also have bars, like Prohibition Kitchen, can remain open under current state guidance.

All YMCAs and many other gyms have closed entirely.

The pools and water park at Nocatee have closed.

Businesses still open

As of Tuesday, St. Augustine Outlets and St Augustine Alligator Farm announced they will remain open.