Florida reports 830 COVID-19 cases, 13th death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported late Sunday morning that there were 830 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state.

According to the state Department of Health, one person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Palm Beach County has died, bringing the number of people who have died in Florida to 13.

In Northeast Florida, reported positive cases of the coronavirus reached 88 on Sunday.

Twelve more people in Jacksonville having tested positive for COVID-19. So far, a total of 37 people, including an 11-year-old boy, have tested positive for the coronavirus in Duval County. According to state data, nine of Duval County’s COVID-19 patients are residents of long-term care facilities, at least seven of whom are residents of Camellia at Deerwood on the city’s Southside.

The first positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Columbia County -- a 46-year-old woman.

Of the total number of cases, 768 Florida residents have tested positive, while 62 non-Florida residents have tested positive. There are 963 tests pending and 1,099 people were being monitored.