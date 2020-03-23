Family grieves 17-year-old Ribault student killed in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is mourning the death of a Ribault High student who was shot and killed Thursday night.

Loved ones say Inandi Wyche, 17, was a good student and cheerleader who planned to study at Florida A&M University.

They identified Wyche as the young woman found dead about 7 p.m. Thursday following a shooting near Portsmouth Avenue and Norfolk Boulevard.

Her murder was one of five killings that unfolded in Jacksonville this past week.

Wyche’s family told News4Jax the teen was dropping off a friend after the pair went on a date that evening.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a grey car pulled up in front of Wyche’s vehicle, then two men got out of the vehicle and opened fire.

Wyche was shot and died of her injuries.

Her family does not believe she was the intended target.

The Sheriff’s Office said a young man was also shot, but he was hospitalized with injuries that were not deemed life-threatening.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and surveillance videos in connection with the shooting.

The family asks anyone who knows something about the case to contact the proper authorities immediately.

Anyone with information should contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.