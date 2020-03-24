Flagler Beach police officer tests positive for coronavirus, officials say

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A Flagler Beach Police Department officer, who has not been named, tested positive for coronavirus, according to department officials.

According to News4Jax sister station WKMG in Orlando, a news release issued Tuesday said the officer received positive test results late Monday afternoon.

Department officials said a second officer has been isolated at home since last week after having direct contact with the officer who tested positive.

“Our officer has been at home since exhibiting symptoms last week, and the health department is actively monitoring the officer’s condition,” Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney said. “The officer is resting as comfortably as possible and my concern is for the health of all members of the police department, as well as our community.”

Last week, the department closed its lobby to the public, suspended fingerprinting for the public indefinitely and began taking temperatures of officers before the start of each shift, according to the news release.

“The reality of this situation is that first responders are human and we’re not immune to the coronavirus,” Doughney said. "While our department is the first locally to have a first responder who’s positive for this virus, more than likely it will not be the last.”

As of Monday evening, the Florida Department of Health reported three positive cases of COVID-19 in Flagler County.

The county has closed its beaches, and Palm Coast issued a voluntary stay home order for residents.