Flagler County closes beaches amid coronavirus pandemic

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County will close its beaches by emergency order, effective at 6 a.m. Monday.

The City of Flagler Beach will also close city beaches, the boardwalk and the pier at the same time. They will remain closed until further notice.

“Both of our entities kept the beaches open as long as it was reasonably safe to do so,” said Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “For the safety of our residents and visitors, we need to close all of our beaches to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.”

The emergency order was signed Sunday afternoon by County Administrator Jerry Cameron.

Anyone with questions should call Flagler County’s main telephone line at 386-313-4000. All COVID-19-related questions should be directed to the hotline. That number is 866-779-6121.

Duval County’s beaches have been closed since 5 p.m. Friday. The City of Fernandina Beach closed its beaches at 5 p.m. Saturday until further notice. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said the county’s beaches closed at 6 a.m. Sunday. St. Johns County beaches remained open as of Sunday.