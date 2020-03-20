Putnam, Flagler, Alachua counties taking precautions amid coronavirus pandemic

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 9 declared a state of emergency to free up resources and relax restrictions to help the state work to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

In addition, Putnam, Flagler and Alachua counties are each under a state of local emergency.

As of Thursday, the number of reported cases of COVID-19 had risen to 432 in Florida, including 11 in Alachua County. There were no confirmed cases in Putnam and Flagler counties.

Here are the measures being taken in Putnam, Flagler and Alachua counties amid the coronavirus pandemic:

Putnam County

The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners has declared a local state of emergency to assist in the response to the coronavirus in Putnam County.

As of Thursday, there were no confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Putnam County. Officials urge frequent handwashing and social distancing.

Putnam County, along with the Putnam County Health Department, has created a call center for the community to address frequently asked questions, as well as questions about testing and any concerns with COVID-19. The call center phone line is 386-329-1904. The call center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Putnam County Emergency Operation Centers will be instituting enhanced screening procedures prior to entry to the EOC. Everyone reporting to the EOC should be prepared to answer screening questions and have their temperature taken before entering.

The Putnam County Clerk of Courts said jury duty scheduled for March 16 and March 23 was canceled. Those summoned to appear on those dates were released from their obligation. All hearings and non-jury events will be held as scheduled unless you are contacted otherwise. If you have questions regarding non-jury events, call 386-326-7600.

School district rolling out distant learning plan

With students not returning to campus until mid-April, the Putnam County School District is rolling out a distance learning plan for them once spring break ends.

In a statement released Wednesday, March 18, Superintendent Dr. Rick Surrency said school will resume on March 30 through an “online and home learning” environment that will give students the opportunity to finish their current grade level on schedule.

He said the school district will be sending out a survey to parents in an effort to find out what the instructional needs are for individual students to adapt to the new way of doing things.

In the same statement, the superintendent assured district employees that plans are in the works for when they return to work on campus.

He encouraged parents and employees with questions and concerns to call the school district instead of visiting the district office in person. The district’s phone line is 386-329-0538.

Flagler County

On Monday, Flagler County declared a state of local emergency during the regular Board of County Commissioners meeting. Flagler County has not been notified of a presumptive positive case of COVID-19, but Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord asked the Commission to approve the declaration in an abundance of caution.

“We are taking action to ensure we keep our citizens safe,” Lord said. “It’s prudent to be cautious right now. A little inconvenience is worth it to limit the number of cases we see.”

The day prior, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland signed a proclamation declaring a local state of emergency for the city.

“It allows our staff to take the necessary actions to address the emergency situations that may arise along with accessing the necessary federal and state support,” Holland said.

As of Thursday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Flagler County. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord is asking Flagler County residents not to focus on the number of COVID-19 cases, or lack of official cases in Flagler County, and to focus instead on the one thing that will keep the community safe: follow the public health guidelines established by the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are asking people of all ages to adhere to the guidance provided by health officials,” Lord said. “Everyone is hearing ‘flatten the curve’ and following these guidelines is the best way to ensure this happens. It’s really about personal responsibility, and protecting our entire community.”

Flagler County said it will work closely to implement additional public protective measures as they become necessary. The Emergency Management team has been working with the county’s municipalities and private sector partners to better address the needs of residents.

The following measures are in place, some by state executive order:

All gatherings, including at the beach, are limited to no more than 10 people, and people should distance themselves from others by 6 feet.

Restaurants are immediately limited to 50% of their current building occupancy and must maintain a minimum of 6 feet between groups of patrons, and those groups are to be limited to no more than 10.

All bars, pubs and nightclubs are to suspend the sale of alcoholic beverages.

The Flagler County Public Library System is now closed to the general public, but staff will work with limited services available by calling 386-446-6763.

Flagler County has modified its Adult Daycare and Wickline Senior Services to become a meal delivery service, and all clients have been notified.

Community Centers and county park pavilions are closed through April 30.

Officials urge all residents and businesses to follow Department of Health and CDC guidance, including:

Washing your hands often.

Staying home when possible.

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Anyone with government services questions should call Flagler County’s main telephone line to get further clarification. The number is 386-313-4000. All COVID-19 related questions should be directed to the hotline. That number is 866-779-6121.

Check for current information on Flagler County’s website www.flaglercounty.org, and follow “Flagler County Government” or “Flagler County Emergency Management on Facebook or Twitter. The county’s social media team will provide updates through these official accounts:

Facility protective measures start Monday to ensure public, employee safety

Public entryways at the Government Services Building and the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center beginning Monday, March 23, (will be limited to a single point of entry at a handicap accessible door, and visitors will be screened to ensure they are not running a temperature.

“The goal is to mitigate potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus,” Lord said. “Those who are running a temperature higher than the 100.4 degree threshold will be denied access, and provided with the phone number to the office they need to reach.”

Personnel will take temperatures and issue a wristband or sticker to those cleared to enter. A visitor log will capture name, contact information, reason for visiting, as well as the destination floor and office.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation,” Lord said. “We need to be vigilant to flatten the curve.”

Worker, business assistance becomes available

Assistance is now available for workers and businesses adversely affected by closures and social distancing measures required in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those residents whose employment has been negatively impacted as a result of COVID-19 may be eligible to receive Reemployment Assistance. Go to www.floridajobs.org and click on Reemployment Assistance Service Center to learn more about the program, or go to frequently asked questions.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as of Wednesday, March 18, is offering Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by coronavirus.

Small Business Administration Resource Partners information is available at www.sba.gov/local-assistance/find/.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in aid to help small businesses overcome the temporary loss of revenue resulting from the disaster. These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact.

Interest rates are as low as 3.75 percent for businesses without credit available elsewhere; businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible. The interest rate for non-profits is 2.75%. The Small Business Administration sets loan amounts based on the applicant’s financial situation.

To apply, go to https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/. Questions should be directed to the Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or by email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Additionally, DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program on Monday, March 16, to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The bridge loan program, managed by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), will provide short-term, interest-free loans to small businesses financially impacted by COVID-19. The application period runs through May 8.

For more information, go to www.floridadisasterloan.org or call the Florida Small Business Development Center Network 866-737-7232, or by email at disaster@FloridaSBDC.org.

Alachua County

Alachua County, including the City of Gainesville, is monitoring the coronavirus.

Emergency Management is operating at Level 2, which means partially activated.

As of Thursday, there were 11 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alachua County. Four University of Florida students are among the COVID-19 patients, according to the City of Gainesville.

On March 16, Alachua County Commission Chair Robert Hutchinson declared a local state of emergency in Alachua County, giving the county government a greater ability to react as needed to the events surrounding COVID-19.

The same day, Mayor Lauren Poe signed a declaration of emergency for Gainesville. The local state of emergency limits the number of persons in any assembly to 50 or less whether that be for worship, entertainment, eating, drinking, amusement, awaiting transportation or similar uses. Any business entity or establishment that fails to comply will be granted one warning and an opportunity to reduce the number of persons to comply with the order or they will be subject to closure. The local state of emergency has been declared for the next seven days and can be extended as needed. The declaration will help reduce the vulnerability of our neighbors to COVID-19 and unlock federal funds to help the city as it works to fight the spread of COVID-19.

All City of Gainesville board meetings are canceled through March 30.

Effective 5 p.m. March 18, Gainesville City Hall and other city facilities closed to the public until further notice. Exceptions include the Gainesville Police Department lobby, Gainesville Regional Utilities’ main lobby and certain parks and public restrooms. There will be no interruption of critical services, such as fire and rescue and police response.

On March 17, City Manager Lee Feldman has issued an emergency directive:

Large scale retail establishments have been added to the list of essential establishments that are excluded from the order. These include pharmacies, grocery stores, convenience stores, private offices, banks, hotels, hospitals, medical service providers, medical supply stores, hardware stores, gasoline service stations, automotive supply/repair centers, airports and bus stations.

All non-essential places of public assembly that serve food and/or beverages between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. will be limited to service at tables with access to hand sanitizer.

In accordance with the governor’s order, all non-essential places of public assembly that serve food and/or beverages between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. must ensure a 6-foot minimum distance between any group of patrons and limit parties to no more than 10 individuals. Per the governor’s executive order, any licensee authorized to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises that derives more than 50 percent of its gross revenues from the sale of alcoholic beverages shall suspend all sale of alcoholic beverages for 30 days beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.

Some other changes to city services and operations include:

RTS will begin modified reduced service beginning Monday, March 16. Visit www.go-rts.com for more information.

No new city events will be scheduled at this time.

All tours of city facilities are suspended for the next 30 days.

Interior visits of occupied spaces for inspections and other observation duties performed by units including code enforcement and housing have been suspended indefinitely, until otherwise advised. This suspension does not apply to our public safety workers who are tasked with delivering critical life-saving services.

Effective March 18, the city will begin closing several of its parks, playgrounds, gymnasiums, pools and recreation facilities until further notice. In addition, all previously scheduled programs, events and recreation activities in city facilities have been temporarily suspended.

3-1-1 Critical Information has been activated. Call to get contact information for multiple agencies and information sources.

For more information regarding COVID-19 information, visit the City of Gainesville’s website, the City of Gainesville Facebook page and the City of Gainesville Twitter feed. You may also call the Coronavirus Information Line at 866-779-6121, visit the Florida Department of Health website and the CDC website. Information may also be found on Alachua County’s website.

The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County said it is imperative for anyone who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to contact the Alachua County Health Department at 352-225-4181 during regular business hours or at 352-334-7900 after hours, before traveling to any physician’s office, emergency department, hospital or urgent care center. The Department of Health said this is to ensure proper protective measures are taken to prevent further risk of spread to others.