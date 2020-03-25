71ºF

Publix working to install plexiglass guards at registers

Publix has announced that crews will be installing plexiglass guards at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies at all of their stores.

As first reported by WKMG in Orlando, installations will start this weekend and crews are expected to finish the project within the next two weeks, according to Publix officials.

Customers have been packing the stores amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The company announced last week officials are looking to hire thousands of workers for stores and distribution centers.

