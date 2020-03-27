Sources: Residents & staff at Macclenny nursing home tested for virus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The residents and staff at the Macclenny Nursing and Rehab center are being tested for COVID-19, according to sources.

It comes after three people tested positive for coronavirus at the nursing home earlier this week. Sources tell News4Jax there are more than three people at the nursing home who have tested positive.

A resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said all of the staff and residents were tested for the coronavirus on Thursday.

“They’re keeping us in our rooms," the resident said. “They come in and bring our food or anything we need or want.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, five people have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Baker County. The nursing home confirms three of those people are residents.

The resident said many of the people at the home have been pessimistic over the past few days.

“They’re really concerned and worried because a lot of them are young girls that have small children," the resident said.

News4Jax has requested comment from the assisted living facility, but was referred to the Florida Department of Health for more information.