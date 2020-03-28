No longer a temperature requirement for virus testing at Lot J

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The federal coronavirus testing site located outside TIAA Bank Field in Lot J opened at 9 a.m. Saturday with different criteria to people to be tested.

People are no longer required to have a temperature of 99.6 degrees or higher to receive testing. However, they must still display respiratory symptoms like a dry cough or shortness of breath.

First responders and healthcare workers who have had direct contact with a patient can be tested without symptoms at Lot J.

The change comes about a week after the site lifted an age requirement for people to be age 65 or older.

“While a doctor’s order and appointment are not required, clients will be evaluated by a medical professional on site. Patients who do not meet the criteria will not receive a test and will be sent home,” a city spokesperson said in a Friday news release.

The Lot J site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, or while supplies last.

Those seeking testing should bring their own pen and photo ID. They’re asked to remain inside their vehicles at all times. Only four people in each vehicle will be tested.

Those who get tested at Lot J can check LabCorp’s website for results, according to Fire Chief Keith Powers.