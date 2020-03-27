Who can get tested at the Lot J & Prime Osborn testing sites?

With access to COVID-19 testing expanding in Jacksonville, it’s fair to wonder who’s eligible to get tested at the government-run drive-through sites operating in the city.

Things have changed a bit in the week since the city began testing people at the Prime Osborn Convention Center and the federal testing site at Lot J got up and running.

So with that in mind, let’s recap the requirements:

Lot J

Testing is open to people of all ages who have respiratory symptoms of coronavirus, as well as health care workers and first responders who have had direct contact with confirmed cases.

Beginning on Saturday, patients are no longer required to have an on-site temperature of 99.6 degrees or higher. This comes after the recent decision to lift the requirement that people be of age 65 or older to get tested. It’s not necessary to have a doctor’s note or appointment.

“While a doctor’s order and appointment are not required, clients will be evaluated by a medical professional on site. Patients who do not meet the criteria will not receive a test and will be sent home,” a city spokesperson said in a Friday news release.

The Lot J site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, or while supplies last.

Those seeking testing should bring their own pen and photo ID. They’re asked to remain inside their vehicles at all times. Only four people in each vehicle will be tested.

American Sign Language and Spanish-language interpreters will be on hand to help as needed.

It’s important to remember that public restrooms will not be available. Drivers coming from the Westside should use Bay Street, while those coming from the Eastside should use Gator Bowl Boulevard.

Prime Osborn

The city-run site near the Prime Osborn Convention Center is open to Jacksonville residents only.

In order to get tested, patients must first undergo screening and obtain an appointment through Telescope Health, as doctor’s notes obtained from other health care providers are not accepted.

To complete the screening, just visit TelescopeHealth.com or download the Telescope Health app using either the App Store or Google Play. It’s free of charge with the promo code HERE4YOU.

Having health insurance is not required.

Those who qualify for testing will receive an order for testing at a specific date and time. That order must either be displayed on your phone or printed out and placed on your dashboard.

In addition to the Telescope doctor’s order, patients are asked to bring their ID and a pen.

The Prime Osborn site is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week or while supplies last.

What should I do afterward?

It could take three to five days for tests results to come back, so everyone who receives a test is asked to self-isolate for 14 days to avoid further transmission of the virus.

Those who get tested at Lot J can check LabCorp’s website for results, according to Fire Chief Keith Powers.

For people who go through the Prime Osborn site, test results will be delivered in a phone call to the number entered during the Telescope Health registration process.