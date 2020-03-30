FSCJ confirms its first 2 cases of coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida State College at Jacksonville confirmed Monday that a student and employee at two of its campuses have tested positive for COVID-19.

The patients represent the first two cases confirmed by FSCJ since the coronavirus outbreak began.

In a notice posted on the school’s website, administrators said they’re notifying those who might have come into close contact with the pair out of an abundance of caution.

FSCJ has just confirmed that an employee and student have tested positive for COVID-19. Employee has not been to campus since March 6 and student has not been to a campus since March 3. Additional information can be found at https://t.co/cwDZoygdZr. — FSCJ (@FSCJ_Official) March 30, 2020

The employee works at FSCJ South and has not been to campus since March 6, the notice says, while the student attends FSCJ Kent and has not returned since March 3.

FSCJ’s cases are likely among the 158 coronavirus patients identified in Duval County.

The two cases confirmed by FSCJ come less than a week after the University of North Florida announced that a university employee had tested positive for coronavirus.

Like UNF, FSCJ has shifted to online instruction for the spring term as officials encourage people to help slow the spread of the virus through social distancing.