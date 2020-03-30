87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

87ºF

Local News

FSCJ confirms its first 2 cases of coronavirus

School says cases are a Kent campus student and South campus employee

Garrett Pelican, Digital executive producer

Tags: FSCJ, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Florida State College at Jacksonville, Jacksonville
File photo
File photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida State College at Jacksonville confirmed Monday that a student and employee at two of its campuses have tested positive for COVID-19.

The patients represent the first two cases confirmed by FSCJ since the coronavirus outbreak began.

In a notice posted on the school’s website, administrators said they’re notifying those who might have come into close contact with the pair out of an abundance of caution.

The employee works at FSCJ South and has not been to campus since March 6, the notice says, while the student attends FSCJ Kent and has not returned since March 3.

FSCJ’s cases are likely among the 158 coronavirus patients identified in Duval County.

The two cases confirmed by FSCJ come less than a week after the University of North Florida announced that a university employee had tested positive for coronavirus.

Like UNF, FSCJ has shifted to online instruction for the spring term as officials encourage people to help slow the spread of the virus through social distancing.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: