TSA releases list of airports where dozens of screeners tested positive for coronavirus

The Transportation Security Administration released a list and map of airports where employees tested positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks.

The information released Sunday shows 61 screening officers tested positive for COVID-19. An additional 22 non-screening employees tested positive for the virus over the same period.

Map released by TSA.

TSA did not provide recommendations for what people should do if they traveled through the affected airports during the dates indicated. It did include CDC guidelines which apply to any situation.

“CDC recommends that post-exposure health management measures for asymptomatic exposed individuals continue until 14 days after the last potential exposure,” the statement read.

According to the TSA’s latest checkpoint travel numbers, 203,858 people were screened at checkpoints across the country on March 26.