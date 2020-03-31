Glynn County extends beach closures through end of April

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. – During an emergency meeting, the Glynn County Board of Commissioners authorized extending the effective dates of all previous actions taken by the Board in response to the coronavirus pandemic from April 13 to April 30.

This includes beach closures, closures of businesses that provide body care that is not supervised under a licensed medical professional, pools regulated by the Department of Health, all indoor recreation, fitness and entertainment facilities, as well as restrictions on in-restaurant dining and alcohol sales.

In addition to the St. Simons Island beaches, Sea Island beaches are mandated to be closed until April 30. Jekyll Island beaches are closed at this time, as well.

All new reservations under 30 days in length on St. Simons Island and Sea Island booked through short term rentals, bed and breakfasts, hotels, motels, RV parks and campgrounds are to be canceled beginning at 6 a.m. April 1.

The exceptions to these cancellations are reservations for essential lodgers to include: health care professionals, first responders, National Guard members, law enforcement, state or federal government employees on official business, airline crew members and critical care pilots on official business in Glynn County, patients of medical facilities located in Glynn County and members of their immediate families, journalists, displaced Glynn County residents, Glynn County residents who must vacate their homes due to exigent circumstances such as fire or flood, Glynn County residents utilizing hotels as transitional living arrangements, persons sheltering in hotels due to domestic violence, hotel employees, service providers, contractors, incident responders engaged in official business in Glynn County and/or Glynn County residents who are temporarily unable to reside in their home for any reason.

READ | March 31 Emergency Order of the Glynn County Board of Commissioners related to COVID-19

Signage will be distributed throughout Glynn County to encourage residents to keep 6 feet away from one another in public spaces.

For concerns, call Glynn County customer service at 912-554-7111. For more information on COVID-19, go to the Georgia Department of Public Health website or click here for more Glynn County information.