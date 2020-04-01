St. Augustine to distribute 600 thermometers as part of pilot project for monitoring community health

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The City of St. Augustine, in collaboration with Kinsa, Inc., is developing a pilot project to provide real-time temperature data that will allow public health officials to monitor, predict and respond to changes in fever data with the presence of the new coronavirus in the city.

Implementation of the pilot project plan includes the distribution of 600 thermometers to voluntary households, prioritizing households of first responders most likely in contact with the virus, large-member households and family households in underserved communities that might delay seeking care and treatment.

The data collected and analyzed will serve to identify temperature spikes, which in turn would lead to data-driven testing, quarantine and other health measures where most needed. The data will also facilitate target messaging to affected neighborhoods and the evaluation of the efficacy of municipal administrative orders aimed at controlling and combating the coronavirus pandemic.

The project is intended to be initiated by April 22.

Kinsa -- a public health company dedicated to providing the knowledge, guidance and tools -- has created an internet-connected thermometer that allows it to anonymously collect and aggregate fever data. Kinsa has distributed over 1 million thermometers in homes across the country.

Latest coronavirus closures, changes in St. Johns County

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, St. Johns County is releasing daily situation reports on its response to COVID-19.

Here are the new closures and changes in St. Johns County as of Wednesday:

St. Johns County School District has canceled all field trips and events through the end of the school year. High school graduations are still planned as scheduled, though the district will continue to monitor and align with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health. Regarding athletics, the district is following guidance from the Florida High School Athletic Association, to suspend all athletic activities through Sunday, May 3.

All libraries and bookmobiles are closed through April 17. Library materials will not be due until after libraries re-open sometime after April 17. The exact date is to be determined. Updates will be provided at https://sjcpls.org and on social media.

All book drops are closed. The St. Johns County Public Library System encourages you to keep your materials at home, as no fines will be assessed while the libraries are closed.

In addition, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

If you’re feeling anxious, scared or nervous about COVID-19, text CARE4U to 741741 from anywhere, anytime, about any type of crisis. A live, trained Crisis Counselor receives the text and responds, all from a secure online platform. The volunteer Crisis Counselor will help you cope with the current events. The service is provided by Flagler Health + Care Connect.