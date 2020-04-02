Hero remembered: Jacksonville Navy veteran of 3 wars dies at age 94

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Charles Holland, a war hero and a friend to Channel 4, has died. He was 94-years-old.

The Navy veteran of three wars is an example of the values lived out by the Greatest Generation.

Holland joined the Navy as a teen during World War II and served 32 years as a sailor, proudly finishing his career as master chief.

“I’m very proud to be able to do that and honored,” Holland said during an interview in March 2019.

Holland spoke about the values behind his life in Northeast Florida.

“I’m a family man. I believe family is the greatest thing you can have. If you’ve got family, you’ve got life,” he said.

The life Holland lived focused on family, faith, hard work and duty. He leaves behind three children: Chuck, Jacquie and Jerry. Additionally, lots of grandchildren and some great grandchildren.

Before Holland died, he fulfilled a bucket-list item in November. With his son, Holland went aboard his first ship in the Navy -- the USS Massachusetts.

“I felt really special there that day. I was the only one there," Holland said. “I wouldn’t have missed it for nothing. The only thing I regret is that we didn’t have three or four days up there.”

It was not easy for Charles Holland to talk about all his experiences serving the nation. His family believes the world is a better place because of him, and that so is our community.

“I know that I’ve had a good life. I’ve been here a good while, and I want somebody to know this before I go,” he said.

Holland’s son, Jerry, is the Duval County Property Appraiser. He sent News4Jax at text at noon that reads: “My dad just passed. We just love my hero.”