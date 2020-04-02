Ponte Vedra father seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A Ponte Vedra father was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash last week along A1A near Mickler’s Landing, his family and attorney told News4Jax.

On Thursday, Greg Helms, 48, went out for a bike ride just like any other day, his wife, Deanna Helms, told News4Jax.

“He’s either biking, swimming or running every day," she said

But Deanna Helms said she was in shock when she got a call from a woman saying her husband had just been hit by a truck.

“We always have this thing that when we both go ride, we have our phones in case you get a flat, and when I got that phone call that she said, ‘I’m with your husband, Greg,’ I knew it wasn’t a flat. I knew something was wrong and I was with two of our kids and emotions took over, but we made it to the hospital," she said.

Deanna Helms said witnesses told her the driver in the truck took off after the crash.

“The witnesses, God love ‘em, they’re like his angels because when they turned around to go to Greg, they couldn’t see him. He was in the bushes and he was able to raise his hand so they could find him," she said.

The Helms family’s attorney, Marty Sitler, said the truck was described as a white 2016 to 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. He said the crash happened about 2 p.m. on A1A, roughly two and a half miles south of Mickler’s Landing, and he’s asking for those who live in homes in that area to check their surveillance cameras.

“After the crash site, there is a block of homes. The 2300 block to the 3000 block that would probably just see the white pickup truck and we believe after this truck hit Greg, it left at a high rate of speed and was probably driving fairly recklessly," Sitler said.

Deanna Helms said her husband is recovering in Memorial Hospital, where he’s in stable condition. But she said he has several broken bones, ribs and fractures, and he has a long road to recovery.

“It’s emotional at first then anger starts to set in," she said. "Just how could someone leave him for dead?”

Deanna Helms said she’s hoping her husband will be released from the hospital at the end of this week. She said she’s also hoping the driver who took off will be found soon and the crash will bring awareness to drivers to watch out for others on the road.

Those who live in the area of the crash are asked to contact the family’s attorney:

Martin Sitler

Managing Attorney - Litigation

Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A.

4981 Atlantic Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32207

904-309-7814