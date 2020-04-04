Springfield boutique trying to keep up with face mask orders as CDC recommends face coverings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New recommendations coming from the CDC on Friday say wearing cloth face coverings in public like grocery stores and pharmacies is a good idea, especially in areas where community transmission can happen.

Now that people are looking for masks, a small business in Springfield is selling them, but it is also empowering others to make their own masks at home and donating to health care workers in need.

“What has changed in our recommendation? Well, it’s important to know that we now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms,” said Vice Admiral Jerome Adams U.S. Surgeon General “They’re what we call asymptomatic. And then even those who eventually become presymptomatic, meaning that they will develop symptoms in the future, can transmit the virus to others before they show symptoms.”

And without knowing who has the virus or not, the CDC wants people to take this precaution.

Bobby K Boutique in Springfield is trying to help.

Last Monday, the owner of the store, Bobby Kelley, thought showing customers how to make a mask at home would be a fun idea. So he posted them of Facebook and 30 minutes later the requests came rushing in.

It blossomed into thousands of orders. For every mask ordered for $10, the second is donated to local nurses in need.

Kelley and a team of sewers have been working 14 hours a day to make sure that anyone who needs a mask gets it.

“We know its not an N-95 mask but it is helping people be more aware about touching their face and if you’ve got it it is a preventive measure to not give it to other people,” said Kelley.

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.