Thermometers flying off store shelves during pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thermometers in many stores have been selling off shelves faster than they can be replenished amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A pharmacist at a Jacksonville Walgreens said they’ve sold out of thermometers. It’s unclear when the next shipment was coming in for that store.

News4Jax was able to obtain one thermometer on Friday after searching throughout the day. It was at a CVS Pharmacy at the corner of University Boulevard and St. Augustine Road. The store is only permitted to sell one at a time from a crate.

Dr. William Nimo, the owner of Omni Care Pharmacy in Miramar, said his store sold its last thermometer a week ago. He said he orders his thermometers from Cardinal Health, a major medical supply company.

“They are out,” Nimo said. “Completely out.”

Nimo said he’s not surprised at the number of people who have been buying thermometers, as a fever is a common symptom of the virus.

“Temperature is the first screening tool, so I encourage my patients to buy them," Nimo said.

According to medical experts, people who have tested positive for coronavirus or have been in contact with someone who tested positive and are still in quarantine should be checking their temperature twice a day. Medial experts also say that people who have essential jobs that have to leave home during the statewide stay-at-home order should also be checking their temperature at least twice a day.

If you don’t have a thermometer and can’t find a store that has them in stock, you can always order online, however, many of the less-expensive ones are sold out. After checking Friday, some thermometers on Amazon had a delivery date between late May and the middle of June.