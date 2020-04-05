Police are looking for person of interest in Orange Park burglary

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying and locating a person of interest in connection to an auto-burglary incident.

Clay deputies released pictures of the subject they believe was involved in a burglary at The Tire Store located at 277 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park.

CCSO asks people to use caution and do not approach the subject if located. If you see or have any information about the subject, please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-529-5900 or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.