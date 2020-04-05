Police: Woman accused of shooting 2 people, then herself on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were injured Sunday morning in a shooting on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said it responded to the reported shooting around 5 a.m. on Golden Eagle Drive. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds inside a home.

Investigators said they believe two of the victims were shot by a woman who was also found in the home. JSO said it appears that after shooting the victims, the unidentified female suspect turned the firearm on herself and attempted to commit suicide. The suspected shooter was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

One of the victims had non-life threatening injuries, according to JSO, and the second victim’s injuries were more severe.

The shooting appears to be domestic-related and there are no suspects outstanding at this time, JSO said Sunday afternoon.

The incident continues to be an active investigation and further information will be released as it is learned. Anyone having information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.