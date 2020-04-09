Where St. Johns County residents can get tested for coronavirus

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – There are four COVID-19 testing/collection sites available to St. Johns County residents.

Here is the information on the sites.

Flagler Health+

Flagler Health+ has established an outdoor test collection site for patients who have a physician order for COVID-19 testing and have pre-registered through the system. The drive-through process takes about three minutes. Test results are taking at least 4-5 days on average. Tests results are communicated back to the patient’s primary care doctor who notifies the patient of the results.

Positive results are also reported to the Department of Health.

Flagler Health+ is also offering a reduced rate of $25 for people who may not have a primary care doctor to see a doctor online. The online doctor will determine if they need to be tested or not based on their symptoms and an algorithm. The online doctor can also prescribe medications for certain other diagnoses. For additional information visit www.flaglerhospital.org.

St. Johns County Department of Heath

The Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County, as part of disease control investigations, is collecting specimens for COVID-19 laboratory testing. Specimen collection is by appointment only for those individuals who meet the CDC criteria for testing.

The Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County is located in the St. Johns County Health and Human Services Building, 200 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084.

For more information about COVID-19 and testing, the Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County’s COVID-19 Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be reached at 904-209-3250.

Avecina Medical-Julington Creek

The Avecina Medical-Julington Creek facility located at 1633 Race Track Rd, St. Johns, FL, is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, as a COVID-19 collection site.

Collection is being treated as an urgent care doctor’s visit and clients must bring a photo ID and insurance card.

The collection facility has a tent prepared outside and have requested that visitors wait in their cars for paperwork to be brought to them by a staff member. For additional information, please call 904.230.6988 or visit www.avecina.com/our-services/urgent-care/.

TIAA Bank Field Site Open to St. Johns County Residents

The federally-sponsored drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at TIAA Bank Field in parking Lot J will be taken over by the state on Monday and will continue to be open to residents outside Duval County, including St. Johns County residents. All ages are accepted, although patients must still meet certain guidelines. These include:

Patient must have respiratory symptoms.

First responders and health care workers who have direct contact with patients will also be tested, regardless of symptoms.

Please bring work ID.

This site will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, for as long as supplies last. While a doctor’s order and appointment are not required at this location, clients will be evaluated by a medical professional on-site.

Patients who do not meet the criteria will not receive a test and will be sent home. Those attempting to be tested should:

Bring their own pen.

Bring photo identification.

Refrain from taking any fever-reducing medicine four to six hours before testing.

Remain inside their vehicle at all times.

A maximum of four people per car will be screened and tested; each person must be sitting at a functioning window. Additional passengers will be asked to move to the back of the line or return the following day.

As long lines are expected, please follow the directions of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic officers. Drivers coming from the west side of town should use Bay Street. Drivers coming from the east side should use Gator Bowl Boulevard.

Public restrooms will not unavailable. American Sign Language and Spanish-language interpreters will be on-site to assist.