Easter Bunny spreads joy to beach neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Easter Bunny made a visit this weekend to several neighborhoods in the beaches area.

Grant Tucker, 15, dressed up as the Easter Bunny to spread joy during this trying time.

He rode around on a golf cart, waving to children outside while keeping a safe distance.

He said he came up with the idea to remind people that we are all going through the coronavirus pandemic together.

"Even though we’re houses apart and we’re stuck in our homes, we need to remember we’re all in this together and we’re all struggling through this and that we’re going to make it out stronger on the other end,” Tucker told News4Jax.

Tucker said several people asked if they could pay him for visiting their neighborhood. He politely declined and, instead, asked people to donate to his mother’s foundation, the Tony Meduri TBI Fund.

So far, he has raised at least $150.