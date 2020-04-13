WAAD: Incoming weather system to bring ‘wall of lightning’ to Florida, Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Weather Authority declared a weather authority alert day for the start of the work week.

A severe weather system, entering from the west, will produce a strong line of storms ahead of the front that are currently forecast to reach SE Georgia/NE Florida Monday morning and stall.

A tornado watch has been issued for Duval, Columbia, Baker and Nassau counties and all of southeast Georgia until 11 a.m.

🌪 REMEMBER: A Tornado WATCH is not a guarantee you'll see a tornado, hail or even rain. It tells you what COULD happen so you can be ready.



WATCH - Be prepared

WARNING - Take action



Stay alert for possible warnings! 📻📱🖥📺@JaxReady #jaxwx #flwx #gawx https://t.co/eFwe4awdXM — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) April 13, 2020

Other potential impacts include heavy rainfall, damaging winds of speeds up to 60 mph and hail. More rounds of scattered showers and storms will push in along a stalled front overnight and into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

While the risk for severe and widespread damage is low, make sure you’re prepared if conditions were to take a turn for the worst.

Find how to stay safe with the Department of Homeland Security’s severe weather preparedness guidelines.

Keep in mind that storm shelters may not be an option in some cases due to COVID-19.

RELATED: Coronavirus and Storm Shelters, What Do I Do?

Once the line of storms passes through Monday, the next concern would be minor flooding from potentially heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday from slower moving areas of rain.