Experts weigh in on staying safe at tornado shelters during COVID-19 crisis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Since social distancing and shelter in place orders have been placed, communities have struggled with the decision of whether or not to open tornado shelters.

Some communities in Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi and West Virginia made the decision not to open public storm shelters despite being at a moderate risk for tornadoes during an outbreak in late March, because of the threat of coronavirus.

That left some people with little choice on where to ride out the storm. Mobile homes are not safe during tornadoes, so people that live in them had to make a decision on whether to stay home or go to a shelter where they may be exposed to coronavirus. Other people had no options if their community shelter didn’t open.

The American Meteorological Society released an official statement on the matter, saying, “Do not let the virus prevent you from seeking refuge from a tornado. If a public tornado shelter is your best available refuge from severe weather, take steps to ensure you follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention.”

The AMS explains their motivation for the statement, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped nearly all aspects of everyday life as the world implements unprecedented strategies to reduce transmission of the virus. While communities continue to respond to the virus, the public must now identify how their severe weather refuges will be affected by the pandemic. We have already seen major tornado events in the midst of the pandemic, demonstrating the urgency for communities across the nation to prepare to simultaneously respond to the spread of the pandemic while dealing with the impacts of deadly severe weather.

If you do live in a mobile home or otherwise vulnerable structure that is not safe if a tornado came through, you should prepare now. Make your severe weather plan now and identify the best storm refuge available. Determine if your home can provide you with a good location to take refuge, such as a basement or an interior, windowless room. If you cannot take refuge in your home, discuss sheltering with neighbors, friends, or family. If your community has shelters, verify now which will be open and operating during the pandemic.

Many communities have announced that they will not open public storm shelters during the pandemic. If you rely on public shelters, like schools, stores, or community facilities, determine if that shelter will be available during the COVID-19 pandemic. This information can be found through websites and official social media accounts or by contacting your local emergency management agency.

If you do seek shelter in a public storm shelter, the AMS recommends that you follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for COVID-19 transmission prevention, including physical distancing, and any additional guidelines set by your local emergency management agency.

Learn more about CDC guidelines. You can find information on tornado preparedness here.