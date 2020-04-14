Flagler County has first round of COVID-19 tests available

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County – in partnership with Florida Department of Health-Flagler, AdventHealth, Flagler Volunteer Services and Daytona State College – has the first round of testing kits available to begin screening for COVID-19, starting with those first responders and health care workers who work within Flagler County.

“Even with the opening of this new testing site, the responders and health care workers will still need to meet certain criteria, and bring their workplace identification,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “They don’t have to meet all of the criteria, but we want to ensure we are using the limited tests wisely.”

Drive-through testing begins by appointment on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast campus of Daytona State College, 3000 Palm Coast Parkway Southeast. Testing will continue on subsequent days until the tests are gone.

Flagler County intends on broadening the access to testing at the site based on initial demand and subsequent test kit availability.

First responders and health care workers who have any of the COVID-19 symptoms, or who have a weakened immune system, can schedule an appointment by calling 386-313-4200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Flagler County trained more than 20 staff members and volunteers to ensure smooth operations at the test site.

This new option is in addition to already available testing for residents and workers through:

Primary and workplace health care providers

The AdventHealth drive-up site at Daytona International Speedway (Please visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com for details.)

The Florida Department of Health - Flagler at its Bunnell Clinic (Please call 386-437-7350 for details.)

A local urgent care center – please call them directly for details and availability:

– AdventHealth Centra Care – Palm Coast (386-225-463)

– AdventHealth Centra Care – Ormond (386-317-9055)

– Mediquick – Palm Coast (386-447-6615)

– Mediquick – Palm Coast (386-597-2829)

All residents and businesses must abide by Executive and Emergency Orders, and follow Florida Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to include:

Staying home except when engaged in essential services or activities.

Wearing cloth face coverings when out in public.

Practicing aggressive social distancing at all times – people should keep a minimum of 6 feet of space between one another, and keep groups to less than 10, which includes while shopping and waiting in the checkout line.

Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Avoiding close contact with people who are, or may be, sick.

Additionally, those who are sick and/or told to self-isolate are to: remain at home unless seeking medical care, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a face mask around others, and disinfect touched surfaces daily.

COVID-19 health-related questions or concerns should be directed to your regular healthcare provider or the Florida Health hotline at 866-779-6121.

COVID-19 business concerns should be directed to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation at 866-532-1440.

All other COVID-19 government services questions or concerns may be directed to a specific municipality or the Emergency Operations Center at 386-313-4200.

Check for current information on Flagler County’s website www.flaglercounty.org, and follow “Flagler County Government” or “Flagler County Emergency Management” on social media. The county’s social media team will provide updates through these official accounts:

Flagler County Government

Flagler County Emergency Management