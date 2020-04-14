Men arrested after 2 shot to death at Hyde Park apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men have been arrested and charged with third-degree murder in a shooting that left two young men dead at a Jacksonville apartment complex.

Immanuel Jones, 21, and Elvis Albertie, 24, were both arrested Saturday, though the arrests weren’t publicly announced by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office until Tuesday. As of Tuesday, both were held in the Duval County jail on $350,000 bond.

Investigators said a third man was injured in the shooting, which occurred Friday at the Casa Grande Apartments on San Juan Avenue.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. The young men who were killed were not identified.