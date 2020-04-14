Putnam County deputy tests positive for COVID-19

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Six Putnam County Sheriff’s Office employees have quarantined after a deputy tested positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy, who tested positive for the new coronavirus on Sunday, was trained on COVID-19 symptoms and requested testing after noticing some of them.

“Because of the quick reaction of our deputy in recognizing the symptoms, we were able to limit exposure to just a few other deputies,” said Col. Joe Wells.

Six other Sheriff’s Office employees will quarantine for 14 days because they had exposure to the deputy. As of Tuesday, none of the six were experiencing symptoms and they’re expected to return to full-duty at the end of their quarantine.

The deputy who tested positive for COVID-19 was not hospitalized and was recovering at last check.

Deputies are issued personal protective equipment including masks, eye protection and glove, though the Sheriff’s Office said it was not immediately known how the deputy was exposed to the virus and whether it happened at work or while off-duty.

“The deputy did not respond to any known positive cases,” Wells said. “But, we knew there was a high likelihood we would have at least one positive case because of the nature of our job and the contact we make with the public when responding to calls.”

The health department will be monitoring the status of the deputy and the six other Sheriff’s Office employees, along with anyone who had contact with the deputy.

“We want to assure our residents there is no slowing of service to our community,” Wells said. “We always have plans in place for situations like this one.”

Deputies remind the public of the importance of staying home unless necessary.