Flagler County offers limited access to parks with trails; beachfront parks not included

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County will offer residents limited access to certain parks with trails or similar areas for individual and household recreation only.

This does not include beachfront parks. Group activities are prohibited.

Flagler County’s announcement Thursday comes on the same day Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced that beaches and parks in Duval County will reopen at 5 p.m. Friday for essential activities only.

Over the past week, Flagler County experienced only a few new positive cases of the COVID-19 virus – the curve has remained relatively flat. The decision was made to reopen some of its outdoor resources to expand recreational activity options for residents – in line with the Gov. Ron DeSantis’ essential activities language in the safer-at-home executive order.

Additionally, at the request of the municipalities, those parks with trails located within city boundaries will not be included in this trial, partial reopening.

“This was a strategic decision. Easing of restrictions on the parks with trails is provisional, and it is based on appropriate social distancing,” said County Administrator Jerry Cameron. “If it doesn’t work – if people take advantage of the situation and use it as an opportunity to gather together – we will immediately reclose the parks.”

Community centers, playgrounds, sports fields, courts, pavilion rentals, the skate park, and the buildings at Princess Place Preserve remain closed. The beach also remains closed. Reopening of additional facilities will be reevaluated after the success of easing these restrictions has been determined.

“We want to make it clear that this is for individual, or household recreation at county-owned locations,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “This is not for groups, friends, or extended families to get together. Social distancing must be maintained.”

Flagler County open parks areas are as follows:

Bing’s Landing

Herschel King

MalaCompra Mountain Bike Trail

Pellicer Community Park

Russell Landing

Bull Creek Boat Launch

Shell Bluff Park

Hidden Trails

Princess Place

All those taking advantage of these relaxed restrictions must continue to abide by executive and emergency orders, and follow Florida Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, to include:

Staying home except when engaged in essential services or activities.

Wearing cloth face coverings when out in public.

Practicing aggressive social distancing at all times – people should keep a minimum of 6 feet of space between one another, and keep groups to less than 10, which includes while shopping and waiting in the checkout line.

Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Avoiding close contact with people who are, or may be, sick.

Additionally, those who are sick and/or told to self-isolate are to: remain at home unless seeking medical care, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a facemask around others, and disinfect touched surfaces daily.

COVID-19 health-related questions or concerns should be directed to your regular healthcare provider or the Florida Health hotline at 866-779-6121.

COVID-19 business concerns should be directed to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation at 866-532-1440.

All other COVID-19 government services questions or concerns may be directed to a specific municipality or the Emergency Operations Center at 386-313-4200.

Check for current information on Flagler County’s website www.flaglercounty.org, and follow “Flagler County Government” or “Flagler County Emergency Management” on social media. The county’s social media team will provide updates through these official accounts:

Flagler County Government

Flagler County Emergency Management