Could Jacksonville see limited reopening of beaches soon?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry is encouraged enough by two weeks of data about positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Jacksonville and hospitalizations that he is reasonably confident the curve is flattening.

The mayor thanked the community for observing the safe-at-home order put into place on April 3 and maintaining social distancing. He sees it paying off.

"We'll know for sure within the next week," Curry said at a noon Thursday video conference.

Curry said he’ll name a panel of local leaders next week to look at how to safely reopen the community and get people back to work. He said he has had discussions with the three beach mayors Thursday morning about the limited reopening of beaches and parks for exercise and movement in the near future.

Curry ordered the beaches closed on March 20. He would not give a timetable on reopening those areas.

What Curry does not see happening within the next month were any large events, which is why the Jacksonville Jazz Festival was canceled earlier this week.

