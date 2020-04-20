Gov. DeSantis to lead first meeting of Re-Open Florida Task Force

Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a first conference call Monday afternoon with a task force of elected officials, business, education, tourism and community leaders o consider when and how to reopen the state.

DeSantis has not released who will serve on the Re-Open Florida Task Force although several metropolitan area mayors were expected to be on the 2 p.m. call. You can watch the meeting streaming on The Florida Channel.

South Florida remains a hot spot for coronavirus, with Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties having 56% of the 26,660 total cases, according to the latest figures from the Florida Department of Health. The state continues to identify hundreds of new cases and dozens of additional deaths each day.

The state has now tested nearly 268,000 people -- about 1.3% of Floridians -- and about 10% of those tested were positive.

Flattening the curve -- seeing a decrease in new cases and deaths -- is cited as the main criteria to judge how quickly the state will lift certain stay-at-home restrictions. What the definition of flattening the curve is subject to interpretation, within the past seek Florida has seen some of the highest daily increases of both COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths since testing began in early March.