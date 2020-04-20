Coronavirus: Northeast Florida nears 1,800 cases as state death toll reaches 789
13 of 15 latest deaths reported in hard-hit Broward & Miami-Dade counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fifteen additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday in Florida with an overwhelming majority of them coming from hardest hit Southeast Florida.
That brings the statewide death toll to 789, including 38 deaths in Northeast Florida.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, 26,660 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, with 3,842 of those cases resulting in patients being hospitalized, according to new data released by the Florida Department of Health.
In Northeast Florida, 1,796 people have been diagnosed with the respiratory illness, nearly half of whom have been identified in Jacksonville, the state’s largest and most populous city.
Duval County (863 cases) leads the region, followed by Clay (249), Alachua (215), St. Johns (191), Flagler (75), Putnam (58), Nassau (45), Bradford (42), Columbia (39), Baker (17) and Union (2) counties.
The latest totals follow Mayor Lenny Curry’s decision to reopen Duval County’s beaches on a limited basis to those seeking a dose of exercise, a choice that has been met with criticism.
Also over the weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis made the call to close Florida’s schools for the rest of the year in favor of keeping students and teachers working remotely.
South Florida continues to be the hardest hit area in Florida with 13 of the 15 deaths reported Monday morning falling within Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
